Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4-6 chicken thighs (cut into 1 inch pieces, season with smoked paprika & oil)

1 lb chorizo crumbled

½ cup Central Market Spanish 100% Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (divided)

3 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes & 2 tbsp. smoked paprika (healthy living)

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1 bottle Ferrer Chicken Broth

2 lemons, zested

1 Spanish onion chopped (sweet onion)

2 red bell peppers (coarsely chopped)

2 cups Arroz Redondo Pearl Rice Fallera

1 pinch of saffron threads (4-5 small stands)

1 bay leaf

Instructions (May also cook all in paella pan) (All spices are in Paella Pan Kit)

1. Heat oil in paella pan over medium heat, stir in minced garlic, red pepper flakes and rice. Cook stirring to coat rice about 5 minutes.

2. Stir in saffron threads, bay leaf, parsley, chicken broth and lemon zest.

3. Bring to boil, cover and reduce heat to medium low, simmer for 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, heat oil in pan over medium heat. Stir in chicken & onions and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in bell peppers and sausage and cook for 5 minutes.

5. Spoon rice onto serving plate and top with meat.

Viva Espana Seafood Paella

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb argentine shrimp (seasoned with smoked paprika & oil)

3-4 small lobster tails (steamed) or choice of clams, crabs, calamari

½ cup Central Market Spanish 100% Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (divided)

3 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes & 2 tbsp. smoked paprika (healthy living)

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1 bottle Ferrer Chicken Broth or Squid Ink Broth

2 lemons, zested

1 Spanish onion chopped (sweet onion)

2 red bell peppers (coarsely chopped)

2 cups Arroz Redondo Pearl Rice Fallera

1 pinch of saffron threads (4-5 small stands)

1 bay leaf

Instructions (May also cook all in paella pan) (may also use kit packet in place of spices)

1. Heat oil in paella pan over medium heat, stir in minced garlic, red pepper flakes and rice. Cook stirring to coat rice about 5 minutes.

2. Stir in saffron threads, bay leaf, parsley, chicken broth and lemon zest.

3. Bring to boil, cover and reduce heat to medium low, simmer for 20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, heat oil in pan over medium heat. Stir in shrimp & onions and cook for 4 minutes. Stir in bell peppers and lobster and cook for 3 minutes.

5. Spoon rice onto serving plate and top with seafood.

