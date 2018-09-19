Convicted sex offender last seen in Houston sought by state's fugitive unit

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they said failed to comply as a sex offender.

Officials said Arthur Benwoir Jr., who also sometimes goes by James Jackson, was last seen in the 8500 block of Leander Street.

Authorities said Benwoir was originally charged with aggravated rape and threats of great and immediate bodily harm in Louisiana.

Benwoir, 62, is described by authorities as being black, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 230 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. Authorities said he has tattoos on his chest, hands, forearms and upper right arm.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Benwoir. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

