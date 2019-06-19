Convicted rapist released from jail accused of sexually assaulting same disabled woman again

WHITE CENTER, Wash. - Police near Seattle are looking for a man who was recently released from jail less than a year after he was convicted of rape.

Not only did police say he committed another assault, he's accused of doing it to the same disabled woman.

That woman, whom KCPQ will not identify because she is a victim of sexual assault, is in hiding until police can find Francisco Carranza-Ramirez.

Investigators say the 35-year-old convicted rapist got out of jail last Thursday and attacked her again.

In October of 2018, investigators say Carranza-Ramirez was charged with raping a woman in a wheelchair inside her home in White Center. In February, he pleaded guilty. After serving nine months, he was released on June 13.

Two days later, detectives say he violated a protection order.

"We want to catch him really, really bad and we need the public's help to do so,” King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott said. "This guy has -- he just spent nine months 8 months in prison, and the second he got out -- the very next day -- he's back assaulting or trying to contact the same victim again, he's got no regard for the law and we just don't know what he's capable of."

Investigators believe he is still in the area.

Police believe Carranza-Ramirez is homeless. He is wanted on multiple new charges, including second-degree assault and felony harassment.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.