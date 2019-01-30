Convicted cop killer scheduled for execution

A confessed cop killer is scheduled to die by lethal injection in Huntsville tonight. Robert Mitchell Jennings, 61, was convicted of killing Houston Police officer Elston Howard during a robbery in 1988.

HOUSTON - A confessed cop killer is scheduled to die by lethal injection in Huntsville Wednesday night. Robert Mitchell Jennings, 61, was convicted of killing Houston officer Elston Howard during a robbery in 1988.

"He actually has been on death row longer than Officer Elston Howard was alive. He was only 24 years old when he was brutally murdered," said Houston Police Officers' Union president Joe Gamaldi.

Court records said Howard, a vice officer, was arresting the clerk of an adult bookstore when Jennings walked in with the intent of robbing the business. Court documents stated Jennings didn't hesitate to shoot Howard, who was wearing a clearly marked HPD raid jacket. Howard tried to make his way out of the store, but collapsed. Court documents said Jennings followed Howard and shot him two more times after he collapsed.

"This person intentionally and knowingly assassinated Elston Howard - no doubt about that," said former HPOU President Ray Hunt.

Howard's murder came at the end of a string of six armed robberies Jennings committed at various businesses shortly after being released from prison, where he served 10 years of a 30-year sentence for aggravated robbery and burglary. Court records said after Jennings killed Howard and robbed the store clerk, he jumped into a car being driven by David Lee Harvell.

Police said when Jennings told his partner he killed someone during the robbery, Harvell ordered him to get out of the car. Police said Harvell grabbed the gun and shot Jennings in the hand as he was jumping out of the car. Jennings was arrested a short time later at Ben Taub Hospital and confessed to Howard's murder. Harvell was eventually arrested at his mother's house in Euless.

Harvell then led police to the murder weapon, which he dumped in Hudspeth County near El Paso. Harvell was sentenced to 55 years in prison for aggravated robbery and was recently paroled.

Gamaldi, Hunt and police Chief Art Acevedo are scheduled to witness the execution as a show of support for the family. Gamaldi said Howard's nephew is a Houston police officer.

"It means a lot that we can all rally around them during this time and be there for them," said Gamaldi.

