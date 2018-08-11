Convenience store burglarized less than 24 hours after store owner shot, killed outside store

A convenience store was burglarized less than 24 hours after store owner shot, killed outside store

HOUSTON - A convenience store at a gas station was burglarized Saturday morning, roughly 24 hours after its part-owner was shot and killed there.

The break-in was reported around 1 a.m. on Liberty Road in northeast Houston. Investigators believe the thieves were able to enter the store through the back of the store.

On Friday, a man who is part-owner of the store was leaving the store around 2:30 a.m. Friday with bank deposits. He was getting into his pickup truck when a gunman shot him several times and took the cash, police said.

Outside, a memorial stood for the shooting victim.

Police said the 32-year-old store owner had a gun but did not have time to reach it before he was shot several times. Police said the gunman shot the store owner again after he was on the ground.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody but the shooter remains on the loose.

The gunman in that case is described as black with a medium build and short dreadlocks. He was wearing a red and white striped shirt at the time of the shooting.

