Controversial quote on wall of HISD school replaced with new quote

HOUSTON - A now-removed quote on a school wall that caused an uproar on social media after a woman claims the words are "sexist, mysogonistic, and discriminatory" has been replaced with a new one.

Twitter user @lbeckman posted the quote Friday, which read, "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman."

According to @lbeckman, the words were placed on the wall at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center for the Performing and Visual Arts in the Houston Independent School District. The school said the quote was removed Friday evening.

@lbeckman said, "It's perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility."

This is the wall at Gregory-Lincoln Middle School in Houston ISD.

It's perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility. It's sexist, mysogonistic, and discriminatory!



The quote was apparently said by Sydney Biddle Barrows, an American businesswoman, management consultant and writer.

The quote was apparently said by Sydney Biddle Barrows, an American businesswoman, management consultant and writer.

The hallway wall has been replaced with a quote attributed to Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. The district stated that all third-graders at the school this year will be reading her book called, "Malala's Magic Pencil."

HISD released the following statement on the matter:

Please be advised that the quote on the wall of Gregory Lincoln PK-5 Education Center has been removed. Overnight, the wall decal letters were taken down, the wall was floated out, and new slab of drywall was installed and painted.

The school later said the decal was removed Friday before the end of the day.

