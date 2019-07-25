'Their most vulnerable time': Contractor accused of stealing from Harvey victims

HOUSTON - A contractor is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from six people who hired him, including two Hurricane Harvey victims.

Keith Anton Johnson, 43, is charged with theft. He is a resident of Bryan, Texas.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said Johnson preyed on his victims during their most vulnerable time.

Johnson was arrested last week.

VIDEO: Contractor accused of stealing from Harvey victims arrested

Precinct 1 is holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.

