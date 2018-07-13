Construction nightmare headed to Houston's freeways way this weekend: What you need to know

HOUSTON - Houston’s roads may not be the most inviting place this weekend – and we’re not talking about the normal crazy drivers, things falling off pickup trucks and general roadway debris. We’re talking construction.

Here is a rundown of the major projects shaping up on many of Houston's major freeways, including Beltway 8, 290, the 610 South Loop, 45 Gulf, and I-10:

TOTAL CLOSURE: North Beltway 8 westbound from Hollister to 249 from Friday 10 p.m. - Monday 5 a.m.

TOTAL CLOSURE: West Beltway 8 northbound and southbound connector ramp to 290 eastbound from Friday 9 p.m. - Monday 5 a.m.

3 LANES CLOSED: 290 eastbound from Pinemont to 34th overnight startingon Friday at 9 p.m. - Saturday 5 a.m.

TOTAL CLOSURE: 290 eastbound from FM 529 to Hollister and 290 eastbound I-10 direct connector from Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.

TOTAL CLOSURE: 610 South Loop eastbound and westbound from Woodridge to SH-35 from Friday 9 a.m. - Monday 3 p.m.

TOTAL CLOSURE: 45 Gulf northbound from 610 South Loop to Woodridge in the overnight hours from Friday 9 p.m. - Saturday 5 a.m.

TOTAL CLOSURE: East Beltway northbound and southbound connector ramp to I-10 East, 1-10 east eastbound from Beltway 8 to Dell Dale from Friday 9 p.m. - Monday 5 a.m.

