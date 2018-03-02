Constable's deputy shoots at man with shotgun in Atascocita, officials say

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputy fired at a man holding a shotgun at a home in Atascocita, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 4 a.m. at a home in the 19700 block of River Brook Court.

Investigators said a woman called authorities and said she was concerned about her son. When deputies arrived, the man was sitting on a porch with a shotgun in his lap, investigators said.

Deputies ordered the man to put the gun down, but the man began holding the weapon in a threatening manner and threatened deputies, investigators said. A deputy then fired her gun at the man, investigators said.

The man was not hit, and did not use his weapon, investigators said.

Investigators said the man was charged with aggravated assault.

