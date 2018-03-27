Conroe police hunt for man accused of shooting at officer during traffic stop

CONROE, Texas - Conroe police are searching for a man they said opened fire on an officer during a traffic stop.

Police said Raymond Cole Lynch is armed and dangerous.

Conroe police said around 4 a.m., the officer pulled over a Lexus at I-45 and Gladstell Street. When the officer approached the vehicle, police said Lynch pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The officer returned fire and made his way back to his patrol car, according to investigators.

There was no word on how many shots were fired, but a bullet hit the officer's flashlight. He was able to drive himself to a hospital. He suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

"He was holding the flashlight and the round struck his flashlight but whatever hit the flashlight which is near the body the flashlight was struck, and that's why he thought he was shot," Conroe police Sgt. Jeff Smith said.

It is unclear if Lynch, 27, was hit before taking off in the Lexus.

Police said Lynch drove several miles to a remote, wooded area in Conroe, where he ditched and burned the car.

A security guard found the vehicle in flames on private oil fields, police said.

The officer told police he heard loud bangs before he found the car deep in the woods.

The officer's body cam captured an image of Lynch's face.

"We're on a manhunt to find the suspect who shot at an officer and tried to take and the officer's life," Smith said.

Lynch faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.

