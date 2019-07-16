Conroe horse-riding trainer to serve 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting child, DA says

CONROE, Texas - A riding instructor at a horse farm was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for two counts of sexual assault to a child, according to the district attorney's office.

Michael Hogan, 38, was convicted of luring a young girl to a hotel area where he committed the crime, which is why he was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child.

He was the owner of Triple H Horse Farm, which is on Chateau Woods Parkway in Conroe.

Hogan started communicating with the teen, who was older than 14 but younger than 18, through lessons, then would text about meeting up for sex.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.