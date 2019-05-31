Houston Newsmakers for June 2: Congressman Kevin Brady says Mueller report is incomplete

HOUSTON - Republican Congressman Kevin Brady has been representing the 8th Congressional District since 1997 and was chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee that took the lead on the Tax Cut Bill in 2017.

He is a guest on this week’s "Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall" and says the release of the Mueller report should be a signal for Democrats.

“At some point, those who don’t support the president have to accept the consequences, the outcomes of the 2016 election,” he said. “It’s time to accept the fact there was no collusion and the question now for Democrats is, are they just going to keep investigating or are they going to start legislating?”

He says the Mueller report covered a lot of areas but should have focused on another critical topic. “I still think what he left unanswered was did our law enforcement/intelligence agencies interfere, spy and try to impact our election.”

Brady was pressed on this and other topics, including the progress being made to achieve bi-partisan success in legislation.

University of St. Thomas Prepares to Expand

The University of St. Thomas provides higher education mixed with religion, something its President Richard Ludwick, D.Ed. says provides a unique atmosphere.

“For us, that blends the belief structures of many people and certainly in our tradition, it’s the Catholic tradition, but it allows us a certain freedom that you don’t find in every educational institution.”

And soon there will be more space to expand that tradition as the university recently announced its goal to build on a 50-acre property in Conroe.

“It is to build a campus in Conroe and to do it with new kinds of programs and in new ways that fit the needs of the community and also the traditions of the university,” he said. “We think that’s a good blending of the old and the very new.”

