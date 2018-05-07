Confrontation between woman, robber heard in surveillance video

HOUSTON - Houston police need your help finding the man accused of robbing a woman and hitting her in the face as she unloaded groceries outside her apartment. Officers are also searching for the getaway driver.

The men wanted in the robbery weren't captured on surveillance cameras, but the cameras did capture audio from the robbery.

The woman told police she had just parked her vehicle at her apartment complex at 7900 Westheimer on April 9 and was unloading groceries when she was approached by two men.

One of the men told her to take her purse off, but the woman said no, she told police. That's when one of the men hit her in the face with the gun, then grabbed her purse as both men ran toward a dark-colored vehicle, the woman told police.

Investigators have released a sketch of one of the accused robbers. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

