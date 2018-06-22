Concrete breaker slips in sinkhole in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A piece of heavy equipment fell in a sinkhole Friday while investigating a settling road in southwest Houston, according to officials.

WATCH: Concrete breaker stuck in southwest Houston road

More Headlines

Members of the Transportation and Drainage Operations crew were investigating the apparent settling of the road near the intersection of South Post Oak Road and Gasmer Drive when a concrete breaker fell in a sinkhole when the road collapsed around 12:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Two lanes were blocked off while officials investigated the problem that caused the sinkhole.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.