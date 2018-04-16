Community shows support for Katy ISD superintendent accused of bullying

On Monday afternoon, teachers and community members plan on stepping up for Katy Independent School District’s superintendent after he was accused of bullying more than 40 years ago.

The Katy ISD Board of Trustees' work study meeting is scheduled for Monday.

Lance Hindt came under fire last month after a former junior high school classmate, Greg Barrett, accused the superintendent of bullying at a Katy ISD school board meeting.

“Lance, you were the one that shoved my head in the urinal,” said Barrett during the meeting. “I got the 45 out of my father's drawer and put it in my mouth because, at this point, I had nobody, nobody in the school system to help me," Barrett said.

Barrett said his original last name was Gay, and he changed it after he was picked on for it. He told the school board Hindt shoved his head into a urinal, causing him to cut his lip.

Hindt is seen in the video chuckling after Barrett leaves the podium.

"Please know my reaction this past Monday night was one of shock," Hindt said. "It wasn't one of disrespect or insensitivity. I was purely shocked."

Since this came to light, more than 5,000 people signed an online petition through Change.org, asking the superintendent to step down.

"I regret the negative attention that's been brought to this community in the past week," Hindt said. "Ultimately, I'll be judged by one person."

Hindt denied Gay's accusations.

While he did not retract his innocence, he did say, "I am not a perfect person."

This is the full statement from Hindt on the allegations:

“It was difficult for me to listen to a gentleman Monday night recount a bullying incident he said occurred more than 35 years ago. As superintendent in three school districts in Texas, I have always tried to create an environment where every student is safe -- physically and emotionally. But when an individual impugns my character and reputation as the instigator of those actions, I am disappointed because it simply is not true. I do not recall this person from my childhood.

"I did not graduate from the same high school as Mr. Barrett, though we did attend the same junior high in 1978. And my junior high principal -- Mr. McMeans -- would never have let me (or anyone else) get away with the actions he described.

"I do not suggest that Mr. Barrett was not bullied, only that I was not part of it. Bullying is wrong. Period. It was then and it is today. At Katy ISD, we are always looking for ways to make our campuses and our students safe. I am proud to lead a district that is not afraid to confront bullying behavior – whether in person or online. We are always challenging our teachers and principals to identify harmful behavior and to intervene as necessary.”

