Community remembers 8-year-old boy killed in SE Houston drive-by shooting

HOUSTON - Only blocks away from where the deadly drive-by shooting happened, friends and family of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins gathered for a vigil Friday night.

"It's emotional, considering the circumstances, but you also feel the love," Cheryl Lee, a family friend, said.

With heavy hearts and lots of tears, they remembered a young life that was taken too soon.

"Normally, your kids will be burying you, not you burying your children," Mark Calvin, another family friend, said.

An uncle of Tristian who's only a few years older than he was, said he is heartbroken by the loss.

"I was really close with him. I really wanted to spend way more time with him," Eugene Moore said.

The shooting that ultimately took Tristian's life happened March 1 outside a southeast Houston nail salon.

That's when he and his sister were shot while they were in a car along with another child.

On Thursday night, Houston police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Devonte Lockett in connection to the shooting, but police said they are still searching for others who may be involved.

"It's not right that it happened, so whoever is responsible for it, I want him to have justice," Chevon Robertson, a relative of Tristian's, said.

On this day, the family takes comfort from a community coming together.

They hope the support will get them through the weekend as they prepare for Tristian's funeral.

"Tomorrow is going to be rough for them but it's also going to be the beginning of where the closure starts and that's what I was explaining to the kids," Lee said.

