Community rallies for Jazmine Barnes, child who was shot to death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A rally got underway at noon Saturday, six days after 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes was shot inside a car by a gunman who remains on the loose.

The "Justice for Jazmine" rally outside a Walmart near the crime scene, drew in community members and leaders to show support for the family of the child who was shot in the head Sunday, Dec. 30.

Community gathering this afternoon in a rally looking for justice for Jazmine Barnes. @KPRC2 #hounews pic.twitter.com/pNoc3PiONG — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) January 5, 2019

One by one, leaders have been speaking before the crowd, urging people to help bring justice for the death of the girl.

They prayed, spoke of the ongoing investigation and expressed sympathy to the child's family, who are grieving over her violent death.

Pleas from public officials and community members for Jazmine Barnes’ killer to come forward and turn himself in. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/LHMbMv6RIl — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) January 5, 2019

Barnes was in a car with her sisters and mother last weekend on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville as they were on the way to the store for coffee. A gunman drove up in what is described as a red pickup truck and opened fire on the car. Jazmine's mother, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm.

A sketch was recently released of the gunman, as well as an enhanced image of the truck he was driving.

So far, he has not been found. A reward for identifying the man has grown is up to $100,000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.