Bodycam video shows deadly deputy ambush

HOUSTON - ***WARNING!!! THIS STORY INCLUDES FOOTAGE THAT VIEWERS MIGHT FIND DISTURBING DUE TO ITS GRAPHIC NATURE***



The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released graphic bodycam video showing the deadly ambush of Colorado officers on New Year's Eve.

An officer with deep Houston ties was killed in the attack.

In the video Deputies Mike Doyle and Jeff Pelle, each suffering gunshot wounds, can be seen trying to help each one another.

Deputy Taylor Davis leaped out of a window to get out of the way of the gunfire.

You can hear the moments officers were trying to figure out if Deputy Zack Parrish, who was shot inside the gunman's apartment, was OK.

"Zack, can you hear me?" a deputy yelled.

"Parrish! Can you hear me?" another deputy called.

Parrish died in the gun battle.

The gunman was reportedly going through a manic episode. Officers tried for hours to help him.

Authorities said 37-year-old Matt Riehl, was killed while exchanging gunfire with SWAT team members. The Associated Press reported that Riehl had railed against the Douglas County sheriff in a YouTube video just weeks before.

Parrish leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

His parents are still active members at Second Baptist Church in West Houston. He and his three sisters attended Second Baptist School. Two of his sisters remain in the area and also attend Second Baptist Church. Now, the church is rallying around the family.

