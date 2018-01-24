Community helps Florida teen with terminal cancer marry soulmate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida community is coming together to help make a 19-year-old's last wish come true.

Dustin Snyder is battling cancer, and his final wish is to marry his high school sweetheart, Sierra.

His sister, Brittany Hails, told News4JAX the two met in high school and had scholarships to play ball in college. The two have been together for three years now.

Dustin found out he was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, a day before his 18th birthday. Doctors conducted surgery and removed one of his lungs. After chemotherapy, the doctors said the cancer was gone. Six months later, the cancer returned in his bladder and doctors removed it.

Dustin started to experience abdominal pain three weeks ago and was rushed to the hospital. That's where he found out that his cancer came back, and took over his stomach and pelvic area. He is currently on hospice and has a pain pump connected to his heart.

While remaining strong, he has one last wish.

When his sister found out about his wish, she sent out a Facebook post, asking for help.

She said the community came together, buying Dustin a tux and Sierra a wedding dress. They were provided rings, a cake, a photographer, decor, tables and food to make the day perfect.

"The experience has been amazing," Brittany said. "My brother will have an amazing day."

Brittany said she wants to make his wishes come true by providing him and his longterm girlfriend with a wedding on Sunday.

"He really wants to marry the woman that has stuck by his side through all the sleepless nights, and now dealing with knowing he will pass anytime soon," Brittany said. "Dustin always said, 'She is a keeper.'"

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone who would like to help out.

The two will be getting married on Sunday at The Big Red Barn in Plant City, free of charge.

