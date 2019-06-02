Community gathers for vigil held outside apartment where Maleah Davis lived

HOUSTON - The community gathered for a vigil held outside the apartment where 4-year-old Maleah Davis was last seen alive.

Tuesday marked exactly a month since Maleah was first reported missing. The search sparked widespread interest and questions about a possible link with Maleah's stepfather, Derion Vence.

On Friday, the investigation led to a remote area in the town of Hope, Arkansas, where a bag containing a child's remains was found near a road. Those remains were taken back to Houston on Friday evening and are being tested to determine if they are Maleah's.

Though Houston police said they are waiting for an official confirmation, they believe the remains could be those of Maleah.

The story of Maleah has really resonated with members of the community and struck a chord with a lot of mothers.

One mother who spoke to Channel 2 News said she drove from Sugar Land to pray for Maleah. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee also joined the vigil and spoke about the impact the case has had on the community.

