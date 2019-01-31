Comical Super Bowl-inspired road signs poke fun at Rams, Patriots

The Super Bowl is Sunday and the North Texas Tollway Authority’s reference game has been a touchdown for drivers in the area.

In an effort to promote their free roadside assistance program, the NTTA used road signs to really drive the point home.

According to an NBCDFW article, one sign read "Tire flat as a Patriots football" and the other read "If a Ram interferes with your car,” both prompting drivers to dial 999 if they have an issue.

The Patriots sign is a jab at “deflategate,” a scandal that accused quarterback Tom Brady of intentionally ordering that footballs be deflated before a cold game, the article said.

The other sign was in reference to the recent controversy following a blown call at the Rams versus Saints game.

Despite the blown call, both teams will face off in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday Feb. 3.

The NTTA hopes the signs shed some lighthearted fun on staying safe on the road.

