Columbus ISD cancels classes after social media threat

COLUMBUS, Texas - Officials at the Columbus Independent School District canceled classes Monday after a threat was made on social media.

According to a statement posted on the district’s website, the threat was received just before midnight, but the statement did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

Officials said students saw the threatening post and reported it to their parents and school authorities, according to the statement.

“Columbus ISD takes the safety of our students and employees very seriously, and it is our top priority,” the statement read.

Officials said in the statement that they hope the person who made the threat is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Below is the full statement posted on Columbus ISD’s website:

"On September 23, 2018, just before midnight, the Columbus Independent School District Administration received word that a threat had been made against our district on a social media website. Columbus ISD takes the safety of our students and employees very seriously and it is our top priority. This situation has been turned over to the local law enforcement authorities, and Columbus ISD will continue to cooperate with our local authorities. It is the hope of the Columbus Independent School District, that the person who made the threat is persecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Columbus ISD would also like to thank the students who saw this post for letting their parents and school authorities know about this situation. We also want to thank the adults who contacted the local law enforcement authorities."

