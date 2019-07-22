College student's body found near tranquil lake in Mississippi

HARMONTOWN, Miss. - Police in Mississippi are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Ole Miss student after her body was found Sunday on Buford Ridge in Harmontown.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department says deputies on routine patrol found the body of Ally Kostial.

Kostial is originally from St. Louis. The University of Mississippi confirmed that Kostial is an enrolled student majoring in marketing.

Investigators say it's apparent foul play was involved but did not release how she died.

Investigators say they're following several leads, trying to determine who killed Kostial, and how her body ended up on this ridge by Sardis Lake.

The University of Mississippi released a statement calling Kostial a valued member of the campus community. The statement reads, in part, "We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time."



