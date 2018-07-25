Colleague of doctor shot to death near Texas Medical Center remembers longtime friend

Dr. Milton Klein talks about his relationship with Dr. Mark Hausknecht on July 25, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Tex - As family and friends of Dr. Mark Hausknecht plan to say their final goodbyes, they continue to struggle with his loss and the fact that they still don't know who murdered him or why.

"I'm sure there are plenty of theories swirling around. but we won't know until we know," said Dr. Milton Klein.

Klein is a longtime friend and former business partner of Hausknecht.

Klein recalled his friend's special relationship to his patients.

"He found some way to connect with them. It didn't make any difference, he found something that made people feel comfortable when they were in an anxiety-provoking environment," Klein said.

Hausknecht's death left a void that Klein says will be hard to fill.

"There is no way to understand it. There is no way to understand what happens when for some reason, some individual severs the chains to society," he said.

Klein's son is a music composer and wrote a special funeral march that will be performed at Hausknecht's memorial service Saturday.

Below is a photo of Hausknecht and the suspected shooter:

HPD/Click2Houston.com Surveillance photos were released of the doctor who was shot to death near the Texas Medical Center on July 20, 2018. The doctor was seen in the photos riding a yellow bike and the accused shooter was wearing a white hat.

