Cold case update: 84-year-old Texas woman arrested in shotgun death of her husband

LEON COUNTY, Texas - An 84-year-old woman was arrested last Monday in the 1984 death of her husband.

Johnnie Allbritton was found murdered in his home in 1984, outside of Buffalo, Texas. Allbritton was shot five times in the chest and back with a 20-gauge shotgun.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said an “intense investigation” by a cold case review team into the unsolved homicide case led to a murder indictment for Norma Britton on June 27.

The Palestine Herald reported “Cold Justice,” the reality-based television show where investigators dig into unsolved cold-cases, was directly involved in Allbritton's arrest. Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis digitized the files and evidence and sent all of it to “Cold Case” for consideration in 2015. The show's producers accepted the case.

Allbritton is out of jail on a $50,000 bond, the Palestine Herald reported.

The "Cold Justice" episode about Allbritton's murder is expected to air in spring 2020 on the Oxygen network.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.