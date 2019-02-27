Cold case investigators digging at San Leon cemetery

HOUSTON - A tip in connection with a cold case led investigators to dig up part of a cemetery in San Leon on Wednesday.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said that deputies received a tip in a cold case, but he wouldn’t provide any other information about the case. He said he didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up.

A source told KPRC2 that the tip is related to a missing person case from the late '90s.

Lt. Tommy Hansen, of the Sheriff's Office, said that investigators have been digging by hand at the San Leon Cemetery since about 8 a.m.

"It is tedious work, going inch by inch," Hansen said.

Hansen said the work will continue until investigators are satisfied that they have completed a thorough search.

Video from the scene showed investigators placing tents and tarps over part of the cemetery.

Hansen said the people buried in the gravesites near the dig have nothing to do with the case.

