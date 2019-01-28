Cocaine sales to undercover officers lead to bar's closure

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An Atascosita-area bar is set to close its doors after an investigation by authorities in Harris County on Monday afternoon.

“This is the latest push in our ongoing effort to stop the carnage on our roadways,” said Sean Teare, chief of Vehicular Crimes Division of the District Attorney’s Office. “Establishments like this one fuel mayhem inside their walls and on our streets.”

JT’s Sports bar at 8110 East FM 1960, has a previous history of other illegal activities, including the sale of alcohol to minors, serving alcohol after hours, serving alcohol to customers already intoxicated, and inciting violence, according to court records.

Recently, six people, including some employees of the bar, were charged with possession and delivery of a controlled substance, among other crimes, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The owner of the establishment has voluntarily decided to cancel the alcohol’s sale permit, which will come into effect on Feb 4.

Here are the people who have been charged this month:

Devin Shaun Hunter, 24 -- possession and delivery of controlled substance.

Joshua Michael Bowers, 27 -- possession of controlled substance.

Blaine Bigelow, 27 -- delivery of controlled substance.

Jorge Aguirre, 36 -- delivery of controlled substance.

Jonathan Ray Zamudio, 40 -- possession and delivery of controlled substance.

Ramon Parker White, 38 -- felon in possession of firearm.

