Cocaine, nearly $5K in cash seized during traffic stop in Cypress

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Drugs and cash were found Monday during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Deputies said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from a vehicle during a stop in the 14200 block of Sylvia Drive, in Cypress.

The driver was identified as David Fox.

While investigating, deputies said they found 29 grams of cocaine, 66 grams of cocaine paste, one-half ounce of marijuana, several scales and $4,712 in cash, which were seized.

“David Fox was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver,” Constable Mark Herman said.

