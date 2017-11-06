Coast Guard searching area near Freeport after boat catches fire, sinks

FREEPORT, Texas - The Coast Guard is searching for possible missing people after a boat caught fire and sank Monday afternoon about 3 miles south of the San Bernard River, near Freeport.

Around 2:45 p.m., flames and smoke were reported just south of the San Bernard River.

A Coast Guard helicopter found a 25-foot-long vessel burned beyond identification. The vessel sank shortly after crews arrived.

“Our No. 1 priority is the preservation of human life,” said Lt. Mike Hart, chief duty officer at Sector Houston-Galveston. “We have several assets actively searching for any possible missing persons.”

Coast Guard crews said they would continue searching throughout the night.

Anyone with information regarding the vessel fire is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4853.

