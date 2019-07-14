Coast Guard rescues 12 people, pets from Louisiana floods

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies rescued 12 people and two pets from flooded areas of Terrebonne Parish in Louisiana on Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received the first call for assistance at 4:30 a.m. Air Station New Orleans launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, and Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City boat crew members assisted as on-scene coordinators during the early morning response, rescuing 11 people and two pets.

Later in the morning, the Coast Guard responded to a distress call from a 77-year-old man in Dulac, Louisiana, who was trapped in his home in four feet of water. Aircrews responded, hoisted the man and transported him to safety.



