Coast Guard rescues family who went missing near Crystal Beach

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - U.S. Coast Guard officials rescued a family on Sunday who went missing near Crystal Beach.

Officials said two adults and a 3-year-old wearing orange and black life jackets disappeared into the waters when they launched their jet ski from Stingaree Restaurant and Marina. Officials were contacted after the family was overdue from their 20-minute ride on their Kawasaki 900 jet ski.

A rescue operation was launched and an Air Station Houston MH-65 helicopter aircrew found the family stranded on the jet ski in East Galveston Bay after the jet ski ran out of gas.

The family was safely taken to back to the restaurant by rescue officials. Officials said the family is in good condition.

