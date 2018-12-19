Club manager shot while trying to break up argument

HOUSTON - A club manager is recovering after he was shot while trying to break up an argument between patrons trying to leave the establishment in northwest Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened as the club Therapy near Washington Avenue and Jackson Hill Street, was closing around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said an argument broke out because one man’s black Cadillac was blocking the driveway, which angered another person trying to leave.

When the manager came outside to break up the argument, the driver of the Cadillac pulled out a gun and shot the manager in the torso, police said.

According to officers, the man took off in his newer model vehicle with tinted windows.

The gunman is still at large, according to police.

The manager is expected to make a full recovery. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

