Closing arguments expected Thursday in 'honor killing' trial

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A high-profile case could soon be coming to an end -- closing arguments were expected to happen Thursday in the so-called "honor killing" trial.

A sketch shows what Ali Irsan looked like in his double-murder trial as he took the stand in his own defense for about five hours Wednesday. At times, he stroked his beard. At other times, he complained about the prosecutor's line of questioning.

In closing arguments Thursday, just as in opening statements five weeks ago, prosecutors are again expected to say Irsan tried to control everything, especially his family.

"All of these children lived at that home under the Iron rule of Ali Irsan and his extremist beliefs," prosecutor Jon Stephenson said in June. The girls lived very sheltered lives: they were not allowed to attend school, their dress was controlled, they were not allowed to wear makeup and they followed their father's rules or they suffered the consequences."

Irsan is accused of killing his daughter's best friend, Gelareh Bagherzadeh, as well as his son-in-law, Coty Beavers. Prosecutors say Irsan was angered that his daughter, Nesreen, was influenced by and married a Christian. Irsan denies any involvement in the slaying.

In opening statements, his attorney predicted this long trial, with about 100 witnesses, would leave jurors confused as to what really happened. Irsan's attorney said this is not an "honor killing" case.

"I believe this, at the end of the day, after you've heard from every witness and you've heard everything, you will not have any true idea of what happened at either murder scene," defense attorney Allen Tanner said in June.

Once the closing arguments begin, each side will get 90 minutes, which could mean a total of three hours of closing arguments before the jury gets the case.

