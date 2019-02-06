CLOSE CALL: Tractor trailer slides off road, almost hits police cruiser

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - A tractor-trailer slid off Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning at a location where police were investigating on a road rage death.

The truck came close to hitting a police cruiser that was parked on the side of the road.

The crash happened near mile marker 75.4 in West Hanover Township.

Late Monday night, a man's body was found next to his vehicle there. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death as a possible road rage incident.

