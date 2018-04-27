Click2Houston.com named best TV news website in Texas

HOUSTON - Another big honor for our website, Click2Houston.com.

The Associated Press named Click2Houston the best digital news website in the state of Texas.

The judges comments about our First Place award in the Best Digital category included, "Excellent digital presence on all social media platforms. Easy to navigate website. Nice interactive elements within stories."

Thirty-seven TV stations and 11 radio stations submitted nearly 800 entries in the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters contest. The winners were announced Saturday night.

It's the second time in the last four years that Click2Houston has won the Best Digital category in Texas.

We thank you for using Click2Houston.com!

