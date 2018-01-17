City of Cleveland opens warming center after gas outage affects 1,400 residents

CLEVELAND, Texas - CenterPoint Energy is experiencing a natural gas outage in Cleveland, Texas, that is affecting 1,400 customers, according to a release from the company.

The company said that the outage is the result of an equipment malfunction due to the inclement weather in the area, and has since been repaired.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority as we work to restore natural gas service,” said Gary Chalk, district director for CenterPoint Energy. “As part of our safety procedures, to ensure that there is no air in the natural gas distribution lines, we have begun the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter."

The Cleveland Civic Center will be opened as a warming center for city residents starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

People who need access to the facility are being asked to bring their own food, drinks, bedding and medications. No food or drinks will be served.

No alcoholic beverages will be allowed and no pets will be allowed at the center.

“We will then work to ensure that the natural gas distribution lines are clear of air. Once the lines are clear, our qualified service technicians will begin performing a series of safety checks to ensure there is no risk involved in restoring gas service,” Chalk said. “To perform these inspections, CenterPoint Energy service technicians will need to enter each home or business. We have also brought in technicians from other parts of the state to assist in restoring gas service."

Officials are expecting gas service to be restored Thursday.



“There is no need to call us as we make our initial assessments,” Chalk said. “Once those checks are complete, we anticipate restoring service to most customers within 48-72 hours. At this time, no action is required on the part of the customer. If an adult over age 18 is not at the service address when a technician arrives, the company will leave a door hanger with instructions.”

For safety reasons, the company urges customers not to turn any valves or tamper with the natural gas meter. Opening or turning any valves could allow air to enter the natural gas lines, which would hinder the restoration process.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.