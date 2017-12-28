Cleveland boy, 4, dies following treehouse accident Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND, Texas - The Cleveland ISD community is supporting a local family after their 4-year-old died following a treehouse accident Christmas Eve.

Four-year-old Kade Contreras died around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Hermann Hospital. Authorities say he suffered major head trauma when part of the treehouse collapsed on him.

A friend of the family confirmed the news of his death to KPRC on Wednesday night.

The accident happened at a relative's home in the Splendora area.



