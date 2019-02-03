Clerk shot during robbery in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A gas station clerk is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after two masked robbers shot the employee and took off with cash, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The robbers came into the gas station in the 5100 block of FM 1960 around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Sgt. David Angstadt said they were both wearing bandannas, and held a customer at gunpoint during the robbery.

They took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot, Angstadt said.

The clerk is in stable condition at a hospital, he said.

