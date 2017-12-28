Clerk pinned when minivan crashes into southwest Houston gas station

HOUSTON - A clerk was pinned Wednesday when a minivan crashed into a southwest Houston gas station.

The crash was reported about 9:40 p.m. at the Valero station at 7100 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston police said the driver of the minivan mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and drove into the side of the store, pinning the clerk behind the counter.

Firefighters were called to the scene to free the clerk, who suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver was cited for not having a license or insurance, and for failure to control speed, police said.

