Clerk killed while trying to stop robbery at southwest Houston store, police say

Police look over the scene of a homicide at a convenience store in southwest Houston on July 3, 2018.

HOUSTON - A clerk was killed Tuesday when he tried to stop a robbery at a southwest Houston convenience store, police said.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Shop 4 All Food Store at the corner of McHard Road and Park Manor Street.

Houston police said a man dressed in black clothing and a ski mask walked into the store, pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money. Another clerk who was in the back of the store heard what was going on and confronted the robber, police said. The robber fired once, killing the second clerk, police said.

The robber ran from the store without taking anything, police said.

The first clerk was not injured.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

