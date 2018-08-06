Clerk arrested in connection with deadly crash that killed 2 teens in suspected drunken driving

ATASCOSITA, Texas - A clerk who is accused of selling alcohol to a teen driver involved in a deadly crash was arrested Sunday.

According to authorities, alcohol and speed are to blame for the crash that led to the deaths of two Atascocita High School students July 25 in northeast Harris County.

The clerk, Gumaro Munoz Capos, was arrested on a pocket warrant. Munoz has been charged with selling alcohol to a minor, sources confirmed.

Investigators said 17-year-old Jaggar Smith was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima with two 16-year-old girls in the car when he lost control in the 18300 block of Timber Forest Drive and slammed into several trees. The impact split the vehicle in two and killed Chloe Robison, who was in the back seat.

Salma Gomez, who was in the front seat, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Both girls were incoming juniors at Atascocita High School.

Smith, a student at Kingwood High School, had been drinking, deputies said. He suffered minor injuries.

"It's just very tragic and we see this way, way too often, especially seeing that alcohol was a factor," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies said all three teens were wearing seat belts.

PHOTOS: Memorial for Atascocita High School students killed in crash

Smith is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, officials said. He posted bond and was released from jail later Wednesday.

