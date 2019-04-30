'Clearly see her breasts': Madison principal justifies parent dress code

The clothing Joselyn Lewis said she was wearing when she was turned away from Madison High School.

HOUSTON - Madison High School Principal Carlotta Brown’s decision to implement a dress code for parents set off a national debate.

On Tuesday night, the first parent-teacher organization meeting will be held at the school.

Parents can no longer come on campus wearing pajamas, leggings, curlers, short dresses, low tops, shower caps or bonnets. There's also a long list of prohibited clothing.

Brown instituted the dress code shortly after taking the job at Madison last month.

"A parent came and she had a see-through top on and you could clearly see her breasts and nipples and she wanted to walk through the school. The next parent came, she had a thong on and low-rising jeans. She wanted to walk through the school, so when the third parent came it needed to be addressed," Brown said.

Brown said she received overwhelming support. Parents said don’t have a problem with it.

“I’m fine with it,” Francis Ford said. “I put on appropriate clothes so I don’t have a problem with it.”

“I mean, parents should have the common sense to come to your child’s school dressed properly,” Denise Collins said.

Others called the dress restriction unfair and elitist.

When Joselyn Lewis tried to register her daughter at the school, she was turned away for wearing what the school called a "nightshirt."

She said it was a dress.

"What if that's all I had to wear? Do you know me? How do you pass judgment on someone else?" Lewis said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.