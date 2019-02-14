Clear Lake couple charged in 2018 death of 6-week-old daughter

Dylan Daugherty (left) and Aeriel Spivey (right) are seen in these mugshots released by the Houston Police Department on Feb. 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - A couple in Clear Lake were arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the death of their 6-week-old daughter last year.

Dylan Daugherty, 23, was charged with murder and Aeriel Spivey, 26, was charged with injury to a child in the June 5, 2018, death of Brooklyn Daugherty.

According to Houston police, the parents found the girl dead in her crib. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said an autopsy found Brooklyn had suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to her head and other parts of her body. The injuries were in various states of healing, investigators said.

