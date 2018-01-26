Clear Creek ISD announces makeup schedule following winter weather streak

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Clear Creek ISD has announced its plans to make up for the missed school days during the winter weather streak that paralyzed the city, it announced Thursday.

The school announced it will cancel three previously scheduled early release days for elementary and intermediate schools.

The calendar changes are as follows, according to the district:

Friday, Feb. 9 will be a regular day of instruction for elementary and intermediate schools

Friday, March 9 will be a regular day of instruction for elementary and intermediate schools

Friday, April 27 will be a regular day of instruction for elementary and intermediate schools

Thursday, May 31 will remain an early release day with an extended 15 minutes added to the bell schedule for elementary and intermediate. Elementary schools will release at 12:30 p.m. and intermediate schools at 1:15 p.m.

