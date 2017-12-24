Clear Brook HS band technician charged with sexual assault, relationship with child

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A Clear Brook High School band technician was charged with sexual assault and having an improper relationship with a student, officials said.

Police said 22-year-old Taylor Alexander Stump had sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl.

It was reported to officials that teenager was seen getting into Stump's vehicle after school, according to court documents.

It was later revealed that Stump and the teen met up on several occasions and engaged in sexual activities.

