Emergency vehicles are seen outside Clear Brook High School in Friendswood, Texas, on May 11, 2018.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A suspicious package found Friday near Clear Brook High School prompted officials to place the facility in “protect mode,” according to officials

Friendswood officials said in a tweet that the package was found at a nearby business, and students have been moved to the back of the school’s campus as a precaution.

Harris County deputies said they are investigating the case.

