Cleanup crews to help Dickinson residents May 18-20

DICKINSON, Texas - KPRC 2's Spencer Solves It team helped a family in Dickinson remove Harvey-related debris from its yard last month after they it a violation notice.

Now the city has announced a plan to help other residents who are unable to haul away their own debris from the storm.

The city has partnered with Keep Dickinson Beautiful and Team Rubicon to assist those with hardships and are unable to remove the debris themselves.

Those cleanup days will be May 18-20.

Residents must sign up first. You can do that on the city’s website or at the Dickinson Library.

