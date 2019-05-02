Class of 2019: Whataburger has a T-shirt just for you

Whataburger has released its Class of 2019 graduation T-shirt, honoring those aiming to walk across the graduation stage this year.

Its Class of '19 tee is available on the food chain's website for $20 and is made to "show off the ingredients of your hard work."

The front has the Whataburger logo near the collar line, with Class of 2019 underneath.

It then lists the ingredients of the wearer's hard work: "late-night cramming, early-morning alarms, looooong bus rides, pop quizzes & tests, No. 2 pencils, and celebrating four years with plenty of honey butter chicken biscuits."

The Net Weight? 1 Diploma. And to top it off, Whataburger also offers table tents, mimicking its table markers for $11.

