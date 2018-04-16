Clara Harris scheduled to be released from prison in May

Clara Harris listens to proceedings in a Houston courtroom during her 2003 trial.

HOUSTON - Clara Harris, the Lake Jackson dentist who killed her husband by running over him with her car several times, is scheduled to be released from prison next month.

Channel 2 Investigates learned Monday that Harris is scheduled to be released from the state’s Crain Unit on May 11 after serving 15 years of a 20-year prison sentence.

Harris was convicted of murder for the July 24, 2002, death of her husband of 10 years in the parking lot of the Hilton Nasa Clear Lake in Nassau Bay.

She was granted parole last year.

Before the attack, Harris hired a private investigator to trail her husband, whom she suspected of having an affair with one of his former employees.

That investigator ultimately videotaped her husband’s dying moments after Harris confronted him and a woman inside the hotel lobby.

The fight moved outside, where Harris drove the car over him three times.

