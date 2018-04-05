City's animal adoption group to get new mobile adoption center

HOUSTON - BARC, the City of Houston's animal shelter and adoption organization, will receive a new mobile adoption vehicle to help in the group's adoption mission, the city announced Wednesday.

Thanks to @Karla4Houston for providing funds for the @BARC_Houston trailer! — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 4, 2018

The city said the 16-foot trailer, was a $36,000 donation from Karla Cisneros, the city councilwoman for District H.

It will be used for mobile adoption events and transporting animals, the city said.

BARC receives dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes available for adoption. Pets available for adoption can be viewed here.

